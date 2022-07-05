Home>>
DR Congo declares 14th Ebola outbreak over
(Xinhua) 13:52, July 05, 2022
KINSHASA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday declared an end of the latest Ebola outbreak that erupted less than three months ago in Mbandaka, the capital of the northwestern Equateur Province. It was the third outbreak in the province since 2018 and the country's 14th overall.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.