DR Congo declares 14th Ebola outbreak over

Xinhua) 13:52, July 05, 2022

KINSHASA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday declared an end of the latest Ebola outbreak that erupted less than three months ago in Mbandaka, the capital of the northwestern Equateur Province. It was the third outbreak in the province since 2018 and the country's 14th overall.

