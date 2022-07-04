Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei holds exhibition in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:54, July 04, 2022

A sculpture by Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei depicting a big woman holding a man is on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

The 44th tour exhibition of Xu Hongfei, which presents more than 120 works, was unveiled at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Sunday. The exhibition will last until July 21, 2022.

A sculpture named Breakthrough made by Xu Hongfei is on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

A sculpture which depicts a big woman playing a musical instrument by Xu Hongfei is on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

Photo shows Xu Hongfei’s Covid-themed sculpture, Children queue for the nucleic acid test, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

A sculpture by Xu Hongfei shows China’s space exploration achievements is on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

Wen (Kiss), a representative work of Xu Hongfei, is on display at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo provided by the National Center for the Performing Arts)

The exhibition restores the scene of Xu Hongfei’s studio in south China’s Guangdong, July 3, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhang Dongfang)

Photo shows the exhibition hall at the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo provided by the National Center for the Performing Arts)

