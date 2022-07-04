Young woman devoted to traditional Chinese knot buttons

Ecns.cn) 13:15, July 04, 2022

Xu Dongfang works on a traditional Chinese knot button in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu began to learn the techniques of hand-made Chinese knot buttons in 2012 and opened her own studio in 2014.

Knot buttons are a distinctive feature of traditional Chinese apparel. The buttons, usually made of cords woven from cotton, are widely used in the traditional garments of China, like the Qipao, or cheongsam. A change of style in the early Qing Dynasty is considered a watershed moment in the use of knot buttons.

Xu Dongfang works on a traditional Chinese knot button in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang works on a traditional Chinese knot button in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang works on a traditional Chinese knot button in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang works on a traditional Chinese knot button in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang displays her hand-made Chinese knot buttons in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang displays her hand-made Chinese knot buttons in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Xu Dongfang selects different colors of cords woven from cotton in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

