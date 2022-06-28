Gansu, Inner Mongolia advance green development

People's Daily Online) 13:20, June 28, 2022

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows wind turbines at Changma wind farm in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Northwest China's Gansu Province and north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have advanced green development over the past few years.

The installed capacity for new energy in Inner Mongolia has now exceeded 50 million kW, providing over one third of the total installed power-generating capacity and more than one fifth of power consumption in the region.

In 2021, the manufacturing sector and hi-tech sector of Inner Mongolia expanded by 11.3 percent and 22.4 percent year-on-year, respectively. Home to 1,220 new- and high-tech enterprises and 828 small and medium-sized technology firms, the region saw the profits of enterprises above the designated size exceed 300 billion yuan (about $44.85 billion).

Longwanggou coal mine of the Ordos Guoyuan Mining Development Co., Ltd. in Inner Mongolia is equipped with an intelligent coal mining system, which enables workers to control coal excavation machines 400 meters below ground and monitor the conditions in the shaft. “Both coal mining efficiency and the working environment of the workers have been improved,” said Dai Yebin, head of the coal mine.

Gansu has also worked faster to build wind and photovoltaic power generation projects, with the installed capacity using new energy in its Subei county exceeding 1.2 million kW.

In the vast Gobi Desert in Gansu, wind turbines are continually turning wind into electricity. “To better harness the rich wind resources here, our company established turbines with a large capacity,” introduced Zhang Xu, an executive of the Subei branch of the Gansu Jiugang Huarun New Energy Company. Zhang added that since the wind farm was connected to the power grid this year, it has transmitted over 100 million kWh of green electricity through its ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current transmission line.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)