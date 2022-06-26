Beijing's Daxing airport puts city terminal into service in Hebei
SHIJIAZHUANG, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport on Saturday put into service a city terminal in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, allowing passengers to complete various travel procedures in a more convenient manner.
The Langfang City Terminal of the Daxing airport is located some 39 kilometers from the airport and covers a floor area of 1,850 square meters, according to Capital Airports Holdings Limited.
It can provide passengers with integrated boarding services ahead of time and with minimal fuss.
The opening of the terminal will further promote the integration of transport in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, improve the services of the ground transportation network, and optimize the air travel conditions in surrounding areas, the company said.
