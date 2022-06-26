Schools in N China organize after-class activities
A student learns baking during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn to play Morin Khuur, a traditional Mongolian bowed string instrument featuring a horse-head carving at its top, during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn taekwondo during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students learn flower arrangement during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.
Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China enacts new regulations banning corporal punishment, verbal abuse in schools
- Football becomes more and more popular in SE China's schools
- Chinese schools to pool resources to improve art education
- Schools must run more art lessons: State Council
- China to increase safety checks in schools
- Ghost schools in rural China
- Number of schools falls
- For-profit study tours banned in N China schools
- Parents vie to buy children's way into schools
- Chinese school rebuilt with African aid
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.