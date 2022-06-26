We Are China

Schools in N China organize after-class activities

Xinhua) 13:49, June 26, 2022

A student learns baking during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn to make handicrafts during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn to play Morin Khuur, a traditional Mongolian bowed string instrument featuring a horse-head carving at its top, during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Schools in Baotou organized varied after-class activities to enrich the students' school time. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn calligraphy during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn taekwondo during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn taekwondo during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn flower arrangement during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

Students learn flower arrangement during an after-class activity in a primary school in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022.

