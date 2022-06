We Are China

Lotus flowers in full bloom across China

Xinhua) 10:21, June 26, 2022

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a lotus flower in Xiangfen County of Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Li Xianjun/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows lotus flowers in the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows tourists taking photos of lotus flowers in the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows lotus flowers in the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2022 shows lotus flowers in Mingyue Lake park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

A dragonfly rests on a lotus bud in Longshan County of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, June 16, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows the reflection of a lotus flower in Nanyang River scenic spot in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A frog rests on a lotus leaf in Xiangfen County of Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Li Xianjun/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows a lotus flower in Zhongiiang Village of Daguan Town in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

A bird stops on a lotus bud at Longquan Square in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows a lotus flower in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Tourists view lotus flowers amid rain in Humble Administrator's Garden of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

A bird stops on a lotus bud in the Zhuozheng Garden of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows a lotus flower in the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows lotus flowers in Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower in Chuxiu Park of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 20, 2022. (Photo by He Jinghua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows tourists viewing lotus flowers in Shenglian islet in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

People view lotus flowers in Tinglin park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of lotus flowers in Tiande Lake park of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower in Longhu Park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows lotus flowers in Huqiu wetland park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows a lotus flower in the Renmin Park of Bo'ai County in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

