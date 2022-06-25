Traditional Zhuzhu Festival celebrated in Dahua Yao Autonomous County

Xinhua) 10:06, June 25, 2022

People of Yao ethnic group celebrate the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Yao ethnic group celebrate the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A participant of Yao ethnic group aims the crossbow at a competition during a celebration of the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A girl of Yao ethnic group performs in celebration of the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A participant of Yao ethnic group shoots the target by a crossbow at a competition during a celebration of the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A girl of Yao ethnic group performs in celebration of the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Yao ethnic group enjoy a long-table banquet during a celebration of the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

In this aerial photo, people of Yao ethnic group celebrate the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of Yao ethnic group celebrate the Zhuzhu Festival in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. The Zhuzhu Festival is celebrated in the fifth Chinese lunar month every year among Yao people in Dahua, which involves various traditional folk activities such as crossbows, cockfights and spinning tops. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

