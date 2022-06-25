President Xi calls for high-quality partnership for new era of global development

* Noting all countries need to jointly build international consensus on promoting development, Xi said it is important that we put development front and center on the international agenda, deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build political consensus to ensure everyone values development and all countries pursue cooperation together.

* It is important that we pursue development in real earnest and promote development in concert, build an open world economy, and shape a global governance system and institutional environment that are more just and equitable, said Xi.

* Xi said China will take pragmatic steps to give continued support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on Friday in virtual format, calling for forging high-quality partnership for new era of global development.

"We must get a good grasp of the overarching development trend in the world, firm up confidence, and act in unison and with great motivation to promote global development and foster a development paradigm featuring benefits for all, balance, coordination, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation and common prosperity," said Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the High-level Dialogue on Global Development via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2022. Xi delivered an important speech titled "Forging High-quality Partnership for a New Era of Global Development". (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BUILDING CONSENSUS ON PROMOTING DEVELOPMENT

"We are meeting at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is eroding decades of gains in global development," Xi said, adding the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is encountering difficulties, the North-South gap keeps widening, and crises are emerging in food and energy security.

"Only when people all over the world live better lives can prosperity be sustained, security safeguarded and human rights solidly grounded," said the Chinese president.

Noting all countries need to jointly build international consensus on promoting development, Xi said it is important that we put development front and center on the international agenda, deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build political consensus to ensure everyone values development and all countries pursue cooperation together.

"We need to jointly foster new drivers for global development," Xi said. He called on all sides to promote scientific, technological and institutional innovation, speed up technology transfer and knowledge sharing, boost the development of modern industries, and close the digital divide and accelerate low-carbon transition.

FOSTERING GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

Noting some countries have politicized and marginalized the development issue, built "a small yard with high fences," imposed maximum sanctions, and stoked division and confrontation, Xi said at the same time, people in all countries are more keen about pursuing peace, development and cooperation, emerging markets and developing countries are more resolved to seek strength through unity.

Xi urged jointly creating an enabling international environment for development. "Protectionist moves will boomerang; anyone attempting to form exclusive blocs will end up isolating himself; maximum sanctions serve nobody's interest, and practices of decoupling and supply disruption are neither feasible nor sustainable."

It is important that we pursue development in real earnest and promote development in concert, build an open world economy, and shape a global governance system and institutional environment that are more just and equitable, said Xi.

Xi also called for joint efforts to forge a global development partnership. "Developed countries need to fulfill obligations, developing countries need to deepen cooperation, and the North and the South need to work in the same direction to forge a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership."

It is important that we support the UN in steering and coordinating global development cooperation, and encourage business communities, social groups, the media and think tanks to take part in such cooperation, Xi added.

CHINA's PLEDGE ON PROMOTING GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT

Noting China has always been a member of the big family of developing countries, Xi said China will take pragmatic steps to give continued support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At last year's UN General Assembly session, Xi put forth the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Xi said China will allocate more resources for global development cooperation, adding China will upgrade the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, and add 1 billion U.S. dollars to the fund on top of the 3 billion dollars already committed. China will also increase input to the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund.

"Such efforts will further support cooperation under the GDI," added Xi.

The Chinese president also said China will work with all sides to advance cooperation in priority areas and mobilize resources for development to deepen global cooperation on poverty reduction and eradication, build capacity for food production and supply, and promote clean energy partnerships; step up innovation, research and development and joint production of vaccines; work on the conservation and sustainable use of land and marine ecology; and raise digital literacy and skills of the public, transform and upgrade the path to industrialization at a faster pace, and enhance digital-era connectivity to inject new impetus into the development of all countries, Xi said.

In addition, Xi said China will set up a platform for experience and knowledge sharing on international development, a global development promotion center and a global knowledge network for development, for the purpose of exchanging governance experience and promoting mutual learning.

"We will host a global forum on youth development and take part in the launch of a global action plan on youth development, in a bid to pool as much strength as possible for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," added Xi.

