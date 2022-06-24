Tunisian interior ministry acquires intelligence of serious threats to president

The Tunisian Interior Ministry announced on Friday the acquisition of intelligence on serious threats to the president Kais Saied.

The security services detected information on plans which directly target the president as well as the national security of the country, Fadhila Khelifi, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, said at a news conference.

These plans have gone beyond the planning phase, and both Tunisian and foreign sides were involved in them, according to the spokeswoman.

"Investigations are ongoing to gather more information on the matter," she added.

