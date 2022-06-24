China's int'l investments total 9.2383 trln USD at March end

Xinhua) 22:48, June 24, 2022

China's external financial assets totaled 9.2383 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, according to figures on the country's financial situation, released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.

The country's external financial liabilities reached 7.2943 trillion dollars, and net external assets totaled 1.944 trillion dollars.

Within the external financial assets, direct investment assets amounted to 2.578 trillion dollars, portfolio investment assets stood at 967.3 billion dollars, financial derivative assets were 20.3 billion dollars, other investment assets totaled 2.2994 trillion dollars, and reserve assets stood at 3.3732 trillion dollars.

As for the external liabilities, direct investment liabilities totaled 3.7205 trillion dollars, portfolio investment liabilities stood at 2.0198 trillion dollars, financial derivative liabilities were 16.8 billion dollars and other investment liabilities were 1.5372 trillion dollars.

