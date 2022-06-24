China to establish platform for experience, knowledge sharing on int'l development: Xi

Xinhua) 22:28, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Friday that China will establish a platform for experience and knowledge sharing on international development.

The country will also set up a global development promotion center and a global knowledge network for development, Xi said at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.

China will also host a global forum on youth development, said Xi.

