Xi says China to work with all sides to advance cooperation in key areas

Xinhua) 21:42, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China will work with all parties to promote cooperation in key areas.

He made the remarks at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.

China will deepen global cooperation in reducing and eliminating poverty, increase capacity of grain production and supply, and advance clean energy partnership, said Xi.

Efforts will be made to strengthen innovative research and development as well as joint production of vaccines, and to promote ecological protection and sustainable utilization of land and sea, Xi said.

China will work to boost connectivity in the digital era so as to inject new impetus into the development of countries all over the world, Xi added.

