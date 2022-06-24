Xi: China to allocate more resources for global development cooperation

Xinhua) 21:38, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China will allocate more resources for global development cooperation.

China will upgrade the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, and add 1 billion U.S. dollars to the fund on top of the 3 billion U.S. dollars already committed, Xi said at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, held in virtual format.

China will also increase input to the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund. Such efforts will further support cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, Xi added.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)