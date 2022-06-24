Home>>
Xi calls for supporting UN's coordinating role in global development cooperation
(Xinhua) 21:37, June 24, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that countries should support the United Nations' coordinating role in global development cooperation.
Xi made the remarks at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.
Xi also noted that countries should encourage the industrial and commercial sectors, social organizations, media and think tanks to participate in global development cooperation.
