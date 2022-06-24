Languages

June 24, 2022

Xi calls for sincere, concerted efforts to boost development

(Xinhua) 21:28, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for sincere and concerted efforts to boost development, build an open world economy, and construct a fairer and more just global governance system and institutional environment.

Speaking at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, held in virtual format, Xi said practicing protectionism and forming small cliques will only end up hurting and isolating oneself.

He said any country that imposes maximum sanctions will only hurt itself and others. Seeking decoupling and blocking supply chains will not work, Xi added.

