Xi stresses need to accelerate technology transfer, knowledge sharing

Xinhua) 21:06, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating technology transfer and knowledge sharing at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format on Friday.

Efforts should also be made to step up scientific and technological innovation as well as institutional innovation, advance modern industries, bridge the digital gap, and speed up low-carbon transition to achieve stronger, greener and healthier global development, he added.

