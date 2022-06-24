Xi calls for jointly fostering global development partnership

Xinhua) 21:01, June 24, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday called for joint efforts to foster a global development partnership at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.

Developed countries should fulfill their obligations, developing countries should deepen cooperation, and the South and the North should meet each other halfway, Xi said.

Xi noted that no country or individual should be left behind.

