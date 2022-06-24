Xi stresses placing development at center of int'l agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed placing development at the center of international agenda, at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development.

Xi called for implementing the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building a political consensus that development is valued by all people and cooperation is jointly pursued by all countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has eroded the gains of global development over the past many years, and the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been confronted with headwinds, Xi said. The North-South gap has kept widening, and the food and energy security is faced with crises.

The Chinese president also said development is being politicized and marginalized by some countries that are forming "small yards with high fences," imposing maximum sanctions, and deliberately creating division and confrontation.

Meanwhile, people around the world have even stronger aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, with the emerging markets and developing countries firming up the resolve to stay united and seek self-strengthening, Xi said.

