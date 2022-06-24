Home>>
This is a time full of challenges, hopes: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:52, June 24, 2022
This is a time full of challenges, and also a time full of hopes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.
We should recognize the prevailing trend of the world, shore up confidence and act with unity as well as determination to promote global development, Xi added.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.