This is a time full of challenges, hopes: Xi

Xinhua) 20:52, June 24, 2022

This is a time full of challenges, and also a time full of hopes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in virtual format.

We should recognize the prevailing trend of the world, shore up confidence and act with unity as well as determination to promote global development, Xi added.

