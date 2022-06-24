Home>>
Xi underscores role of continuous development in realizing people's dream for a better life
(Xinhua) 20:51, June 24, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the role of continuous development as he hosted the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in virtual format on Friday.
Recounting the story and his experience of being a farmer on the Loess Plateau in the late 1960s, Xi said that after visiting cities, towns and villages across China and many countries in the world throughout the years, one deep impression he got is that only through continuous development can the people's dream for a better life and social stability be realized.
