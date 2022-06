At least 5 killed in aftershock in quake-hit E. Afghanistan

Xinhua) 18:15, June 24, 2022

At least five people were killed and 11 others wounded when an aftershock hit a district of the quake-hit eastern Afghanistan on Friday, multiple sources said.

