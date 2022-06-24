Israel discovers 1,200-year-old mosque in Negev desert

Xinhua) 14:31, June 24, 2022

An archaeologist shows ware at an archaeological site next to the relics of a newly-discovered mosque in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev desert, Israel, on June 23, 2022. Israeli archaeologists have discovered a rare rural mosque dated to over 1,200 years ago and a luxurious estate, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

