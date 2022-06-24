We Are China

Highlights of 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest

Xinhua) 13:54, June 24, 2022

Anita Alvarez of the United States competes during the Artistic Swimming Women's Solo Free Final of the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Jenna Strauch of Australia competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Kate Douglass of the United States competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lilly King (L) of the United States celebrates with Jenna Strauch of Australia after the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lilly King of the United States competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Lilly King of the United States competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalist Lilly King (C) of the United States, silver medalist Jenna Strauch (R) of Australia and bronze medalist Kate Douglass of the United States pose photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 50m butterfly semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 50m butterfly semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casas of Spain perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nuria Diosdado Garcia and Joana Jimenez Garcia of Mexico perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Israel perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria react after the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casas of Spain perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Megumi Field and Natalia Vega of the United States compete during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva of Ukraine perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Marlene Bojer and Michelle Zimmer of Germany perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Israel perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sofia Evangelia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Bregje de Brouwer and Marloes Steenbeek of the Netherlands perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Nuria Diosdado Garcia and Joana Jimenez Garcia of Mexico perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Marlene Bojer and Michelle Zimmer of Germany perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China celebrate after the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Marlene Bojer and Michelle Zimmer of Germany perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Peng Xuwei of China is seen prior to the women's 200m backstroke semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Peng Xuwei of China competes during the women's 200m backstroke semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva of Ukraine perform during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalists Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China, silver medalists Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva of Ukraine and bronze medalists Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eden Blecher of Israel performs during the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free Final in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Cheng Yujie of China competes during the women's 100m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Silver medalist Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom (L), gold medalist Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (C) and bronze medalist Torri Huske of the United States celebrate their victory during the awarding ceremony after the women's 100m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom (L), gold medalist Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (C) and bronze medalist Torri Huske of the United States celebrate their victory during the awarding ceremony after the women's 100m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Cheng Yujie of China is seen prior to the women's 100m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Cheng Yujie of China competes during the women's 100m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

