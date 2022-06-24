China revises sports law to facilitate building of sports powerhouse

June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday passed a revision to the country's sports law, in a bid to facilitate China's efforts to build itself into a country strong on sports.

The revised Law on Physical Culture and Sports, adopted at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

