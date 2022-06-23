China cuts general trademark registration period to seven months

June 23

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China has shortened the general trademark registration period to seven months, helping stimulate the innovation of market players, the country's top intellectual property regulator said Thursday.

The average periods for reviewing trademark objection and rejection have been cut to 11 months and 5.5 months, respectively, said Li Chang, deputy head of the Trademark Office of China National Intellectual Property Administration, at a press conference.

China has continuously improved its online services for trademark applicants, with the adopted electronic trademark registration certificates and patent certificates further shortening their processing period, said Li.

By the end of May, the online application rate for trademark registration reached 99.45 percent, with the number of applicants totaling 279,000.

The trademark applicants have had access to online services, including trademark inquiry, payment, announcement, consultation, and registration certificate publicity, Li added.

