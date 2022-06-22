Hong Kong Palace Museum to open on July 2

Undated file photo shows treasures from the collection of the Palace Museum in Beijing arriving at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Scheduled to open to the public on July 2, the Hong Kong Palace Museum is expected to display on rotation more than 900 treasures from the collection of the Palace Museum in Beijing. (Xinhua)

Louis Ng, director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, poses for a photo in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022.

Louis Ng, director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, poses for a photo in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on May 28, 2018 shows guests attending the ground breaking ceremony for the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on May 28, 2018 shows guests attending the ground breaking ceremony for the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows an interior view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows an interior view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

A girl plays on the lawn beside the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 17, 2022.

A girl plays on the lawn beside the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo shows the stamp sheetlets to be released on June 30, 2022, featuring the exhibits of Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo shows the stamp sheetlets to be released on June 30, 2022, featuring the exhibits of Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows a view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows a view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows an exhibit to be displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows an exhibit to be displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Wang Yong, person-in-charge of the Hong Kong Palace Museum construction project from the China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 22, 2021.

Wang Yong, person-in-charge of the Hong Kong Palace Museum construction project from the China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Cultural relics repair experts work in an exhibition hall of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022.

Cultural relics repair experts work in an exhibition hall of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lyu Xiaowei)

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the entrance of an exhibition hall at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the entrance of an exhibition hall at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Journalists visit the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 9, 2022.

Journalists visit the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the exhibits to be displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the exhibits to be displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Exhibition planners walk at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 17, 2022.

Exhibition planners walk at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, June 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an interior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows an interior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A cultural relics repair expert introduces repair tools at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022.

A cultural relics repair expert introduces repair tools at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee (C), chief executive officer of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Louis Ng (R), director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and Rocco Yim, designer of the museum wave in the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, May 10, 2022.

Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee (C), chief executive officer of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Louis Ng (R), director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and Rocco Yim, designer of the museum wave in the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on April 23, 2021 shows the model of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on April 23, 2021 shows the model of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum smart site control center in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum smart site control center in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the gate of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong.

Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the gate of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Rocco Yim, designer of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, receives an interview with Xinhua in an exhibition hall of the museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 28, 2022.

Rocco Yim, designer of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, receives an interview with Xinhua in an exhibition hall of the museum in south China's Hong Kong, April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

