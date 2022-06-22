Chinese premier stresses work on flood relief, grain harvest

Xinhua, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday stressed work on flood control and disaster relief to guarantee the safety of people's lives and property.

Chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also urged efforts to secure a bumper harvest for the whole year and step up support for automobile consumption.

