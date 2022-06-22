Xi offers answers to questions of the times at BRICS forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday offered his answers to the questions of the times as he delivered a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

"Where is the world headed: Peace or war? Progress or regression? Openness or isolation? Cooperation or confrontation? These are choices of the times that we are confronted with," Xi said.

Offering his answers, Xi said despite changes in an evolving global environment, the historical trend of openness and development will not reverse course, and the shared desire to meet challenges together through cooperation will remain as strong as ever.

He called on all countries to rise to challenge and forge ahead with resolve toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi said the international community should embrace solidarity and coordination and jointly maintain world peace and stability.

Countries should reach out to each other and jointly promote sustainable global development, Xi said.

The international community should tide over difficulties together and jointly pursue win-win cooperation, he said.

He also called on countries to be inclusive and jointly expand openness and integration.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

