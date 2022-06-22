Xi calls on business leaders to boost BRICS cooperation

Xinhua) 21:46, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that he hopes business leaders to champion open, innovative and shared development, so as to add new impetus to BRICS cooperation.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Xi stressed keeping industrial and supply chains safe and unclogged.

He expressed the hope that business leaders will actively participate in building the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution, strengthen cooperation on digital economy, smart manufacturing, clean energy and low-carbon technology, and support the industrial restructuring and upgrading in BRICS countries.

Cooperation should also be advanced in fields of energy, food, infrastructure and skill training to ensure that more benefits of development will reach everyone in a more equitable way, Xi added.

