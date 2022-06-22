Xi: China to strive to meet 2022 economic, social targets, minimize COVID-19 impacts

Xinhua) 19:50, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will strengthen macro-policy adjustment and adopt more effective measures to strive to meet the social and economic development targets for 2022 and minimize the impacts of COVID-19.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Xi said China has adhered to the principle of "people first, life first," built a solid defense against the epidemic, and consolidated the results of epidemic prevention and control. The measures have protected the people's life and health to the utmost and stabilized the fundamentals of economic and social development as much as possible, Xi said.

