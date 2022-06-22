Economic globalization unstoppable historical trend: Xi

Xinhua) 19:47, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that economic globalization is an unstoppable historical trend, and those who attempt to block others' development will eventually end up blocking their own.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

He said economic globalization has been faced with headwinds over a period of time, as some countries have tried to "decouple and cut off chains," and build "exclusive yards with high walls."

This has raised common concern in the international community that, if the trend goes on, the global economy will be divided into isolated blocs, Xi said.

Those who attempt to turn back the wheel of history and block others' paths will only reach a dead end themselves, he said.

