CPC to convene 20th national congress in second half of 2022: Xi

Xinhua) 19:22, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the Communist Party of China (CPC) is to convene its 20th national congress in the second half of 2022 to draw China's development blueprint in the next stage.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

