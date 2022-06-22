Home>>
President Xi starts giving keynote speech at BRICS Business Forum
(Xinhua) 19:06, June 22, 2022
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, which was held on Wednesday.
