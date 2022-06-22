Artist turns old clothes into furniture and artworks

(People's Daily App) 16:19, June 22, 2022

Do you have any old clothes wasting closet space in your house? This young woman can rescue these abandoned items and turn them one by one into new furniture and creative artwork. Let's find out the new look of these old staff.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Wang Zi)

