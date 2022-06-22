U.S. cages people at 5 times world's per-capita incarceration rate: report

Xinhua) 09:07, June 22, 2022

NEW YORK, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been solving its crime problem by putting people in cages, currently with five percent of the world's population but 25 percent of the world's prisoners, reported The Davis Vanguard on Sunday.

"In other words, it cages people at five times the world's per-capita incarceration rate," said the local news portal based in the city of Davis, Yolo County, California, noting that "putting people behind bars is not a crime remedy."

The U.S. "problem of crime is clearly systemic," and "perhaps most troubling of all is the U.S.' allegiance to force as the ultimate solution to all systemic problems," said the report.

"U.S. police departments spend about half as much as China does for its entire military, much more than India or Russia," it said, adding that the idea that "the beatings will continue until morale improves" is simply ridiculous.

"One wouldn't expect to train a dog with such methods, much less human beings, but putting people in cages still appeals to Americans because the popular narrative pointedly ignores systemic problems," it added.

