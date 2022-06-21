Home>>
China's voyage of aircraft carrier
(Global Times) 14:53, June 21, 2022
China launched the country's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian，which is the first fully domestically developed and constructed aircraft carrier with catapults. Here is a review of China’s voyage of aircraft carriers.
