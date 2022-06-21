Home>>
Macron's coalition loses parliamentary majority
(CGTN) 14:52, June 21, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron lost control of the National Assembly in legislative elections on Sunday, dividing the assembly into three sections. He is the first sitting French president to not win parliamentary majority since 2000.
