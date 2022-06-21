China's Zhengzhou-Chongqing high-speed railway enters service

CGTN) 14:50, June 21, 2022

A bullet train departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality bound for Beijing via central China's Henan Province on Monday, marking the start of full operation for the Zhengzhou-Chongqing high-speed railway (HSR). The G52 Fuxing bullet train carrying more than 500 passengers left from Chongqingbei Railway Station.

With a total length of 1,068 kilometers, the new HSR line links Chongqing and Zhengzhou via central China's Hubei Province. It is an important component of China's eight vertical and eight horizontal HSR network.

The line shortens travel time from around eight hours to four hours and 23 minutes at top speed. Large parts of the Three Gorges Dam region are now connected to an HSR network for the first time.

