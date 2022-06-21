We Are China

Highlights of 19th FINA World Championships Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final

Xinhua) 13:53, June 21, 2022

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(L)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Sato Tomoka (L)/Sato Yotaro compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(R)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(top)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Shi Haoyu (R)/Zhang Yiyao of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(L)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Shi Haoyu (R)/Zhang Yiyao of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Shi Haoyu (R)/Zhang Yiyao of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(L)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Shi Haoyu (R)/Zhang Yiyao of China compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Italy's Giorgio Minisini(L)/Lucrezia Ruggiero compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Japan's Sato Tomoka (R)/Sato Yotaro compete during the Artistic Swimming Mixed Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

