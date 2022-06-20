Historic century-old Beijing Fengtai Railway Station put into service again after reconstruction

After four years of reconstruction, the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in the Fengtai district of Beijing was put into service on June 20, according to the China State Railway Group.

Photo shows the waiting hall of the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station. (Photo/Gao Wei)

Dating back to the year 1895, the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station used to be a railway station incorporating passenger train and freight train services.

The reconstruction of the station began in September 2018. After undergoing further expansion, it now covers an area of about 400,000 square meters and has 32 rail lines in all, making it Asia’s largest railway passenger hub.

Photo shows a platform at the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station. (Photo/Gao Wei)

The new railway station is China’s first large railway station to adopt an overlapping rail design, which allows regular and high-speed trains to pass through the station at the same time. The Beijing Fengtai Railway Station will contribute to improvements to Beijing’s comprehensive transportation system.

Photo shows service windows at the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station. (Photo/Gao Wei)

Photo shows a view of Beijing Fengtai Railway Station. (Photo/Gao Wei)

Photo shows escalators inside the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station. (Photo/Gao Wei)

