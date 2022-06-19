In pics: Chinese athletes at 19th FINA World Championships
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 100m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China is seen after the women's 100m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China is seen after the women's 100m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ji Xinjie (L) of China is seen after the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 200m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ji Xinjie of China competes during the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 200m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 200m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ji Xinjie of China looks on after the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Ji Xinjie of China competes during the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Sun Jiajun of China looks on after the men's 50m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mixed fortunes for Chinese women gymnasts at World Championships
- China's top sprinter Su using World Championships to prepare for Tokyo 2020
- Lin Dan, Yamaguchi crash out, Momota storms into last 16 at badminton worlds
- Kenya to send big team to Beijing world championships
- Chinese high jumper Zhang hopes to break national record at World Championships
- He Wenna wins Women's Trampoline Individual Final
- James set to miss Worlds
- Olympic rings champion Chen burdened by heavy pressure
- Cesar Cielo has his sights on 2011 World Championships
- Bekele completes golden double at Berlin
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.