In pics: Chinese athletes at 19th FINA World Championships

Xinhua) 13:36, June 19, 2022

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 100m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Zhang Yufei of China is seen after the women's 100m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Ji Xinjie (L) of China is seen after the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Ge Chutong of China competes during the women's 200m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Ji Xinjie of China competes during the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Ji Xinjie of China looks on after the men's 400m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 400m medley heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Sun Jiajun of China looks on after the men's 50m butterfly heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

