Highlights of 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Zhang Jin of China competes during the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Wu Ran of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Wu Ran (C) of China, silver medalist Kasahara Arisa (L) of Japan, and bronze medalist Zhang Jin of China pose with medal during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kasahara Arisa of Japan competes during the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Wu Ran (L) of China and bronze medalist Zhang Jin of China pose with medal during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Wu Ran (L) of China and bronze medalist Zhang Jin of China pose with medals during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Wu Ran of China competes during the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Bronze medalist Zhang Jin of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Silver medalist Kasahara Arisa of Japan reacts during the awarding ceremony for the balance beam event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
