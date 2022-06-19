Rescuers evacuate stranded people in flood water in Nanping, SE China
Rescuers evacuate stranded people in flood water in Songxi County of Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2022. A level I emergency response for the city of Nanping was activated on Saturday for preparedness against severe flooding. (Xinhua)
