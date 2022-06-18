Fire breaks out in Shanghai's petrochemical firm

Xinhua) 14:21, June 18, 2022

Fire and smoke is seen at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, June 18, 2022. The fire occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday at the petrochemical enterprise, and the company is racing to deal with the fire. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, the company said on its Weibo account.

The fire occurred at about 4 a.m. at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. The company is racing to deal with the fire.

