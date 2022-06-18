Highlights of 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Xinhua) 14:18, June 18, 2022

Gold medalist Wei Xiaoyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Tang Xijing (L) of China and bronze medalist Lee Yunseo of South Korea pose with medal during the awarding ceremony for the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Yeo Seojeong (C) of South Korea, silver medalist Miyata Shoko (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Pranati Nayak of India pose with medal during the awarding ceremony for the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Yunseo of South Korea competes during the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Miyata Shoko (R) of Japan celebrates during the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan reacts during the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Pranati Nayak of India celebrates during the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Bronze medalist Lee Yunseo of South Korea reacts during the awarding ceremony for the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan competes during the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan reacts during the women's vault event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kim Hansol of South Korea competes during the men's floor exercises at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Tang Xijing of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yin Dehang of China poses with medal during the awarding ceremony for the men's pommel horse at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo (C) of Philippines, silver medalist Kim Hansol (L) of South Korea, and bronze medalist Yang Jiaxing of China pose with medal during the awarding ceremony for the men's floor exercises at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tang Xijing of China competes during the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Jiaxing of China competes during the men's rings at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Wei Xiaoyuan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wei Xiaoyuan of China competes during the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ahmad Abu Al Soud of Jordan competes during the men's pommel horse at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines competes during the men's floor exercises at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ahmad Abu Al Soud of Jordan poses with medal during the awarding ceremony for the men's pommel horse at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yin Dehang of China competes during the men's pommel horse at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wei Xiaoyuan of China competes during the uneven bars event at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines reacts during the awarding ceremony for the men's floor exercises at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

