In Pics: Desert turns into oasis in NW China

Xinhua) 10:16, June 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2022 shows a view of Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

YINCHUAN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to three generations of dedicated sand control efforts, a 42,000-hectare oasis has been created in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu on the southwest edge of the vast Maowusu Desert. The oasis has now become an important protective barrier for the ecological system in northwestern China.

In order to effectively control the desert, locals have dedicated themselves to developing profitable agriculture by transforming the desert into farmland and planting vegetables and fruits which could be sold in the market. Aquaculture and eco-tourism have also been developed to boost locals' income.

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows plastic greenhouses in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

In this aerial photo, sand control workers make straw checkerboard barriers in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2022 shows a view of an exhibition hall showcasing China's sand control efforts in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows grape greenhouses in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows leek greenhouses in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Workers pick green beans in a plastic greenhouse in the Baijitan national ecological reserve of Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

