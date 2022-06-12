U.S. sanctions detrimental to Iran's health care system: envoy

TEHRAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Iran's envoy said that U.S. sanctions have adversely affected the health care system of the Islamic republic, Press TV reported on Saturday.

Zahra Ershadi, Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said Friday at a UN General Assembly session on HIV and AIDS that "regretfully, unilateral coercive measures, including unilateral economic, financial and banking sanctions against Iran, have seriously violated the right of access to health care for Iranians, and those facing HIV-related problems are directly suffering from this situation."

The sanctions have blocked the ordinary channels of international cooperation and hindered the Iranian patients' timely and effective access to medicine and medical equipment, she was quoted as saying.

The official called for "immediate and practical steps" of international community to remove corresponding barriers caused by the U.S. sanctions.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the U.S.-led sanctions.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran has denounced the sanction pressures as an act of "economic war" which affects the health care system of the country.

