U.S. mass shootings on pace to match last year: CNN

Xinhua) 08:55, June 09, 2022

NEW YORK, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The United States is on pace to match or surpass its worst year on record for the number of mass shootings, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.

There have been at least 246 mass shootings through June 5 this year. That's the same number the country saw through June 5 in 2021 - the worst year on record since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shootings in 2014. There were a total of 692 mass shootings in 2021.

"That 246 number also means there have been more mass shootings than days so far in 2022 - a trend that's recurred each year since 2020 - underscoring the growing prevalence of gun violence in American life," said CNN on Tuesday in its report of the data.

Last weekend, shootings permeated graduation parties, a nightclub and a strip mall, among other places where people were gathered, claiming more than a dozen lives and leaving more than 70 injured in at least 13 mass shootings.

The pace of mass shootings in 2022 is part of the three-year uptick that began in 2020. Between 2019 and 2020, the total number of mass shootings all year jumped from 417 to 610. The number jumped again in 2021 to 692.

