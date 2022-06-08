China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 16:50, June 08, 2022

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, the island of Hainan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan and Taiwan island, with southern parts of Guangdong to experience rainfall of up to 150 millimeters, the center forecast.

Some regions are likely to encounter over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

